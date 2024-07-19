Stephens Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $46.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 41,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 443,056 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

