Stifel Nicolaus Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $16.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

