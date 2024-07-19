StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
