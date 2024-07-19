StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.70 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.