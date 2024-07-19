StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

