StockNews.com Lowers ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $345.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. ACNB has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 83.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

