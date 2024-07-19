StockNews.com Lowers Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.14.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
