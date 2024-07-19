StockNews.com Lowers Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.14.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

