Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.54

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $111,377,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $43,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $25,594,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

