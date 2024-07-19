Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

SU stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

