SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Mizuho

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 14,530,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264,130. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. SunPower has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SunPower by 530.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,270 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SunPower by 117.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 185,761 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SunPower by 15.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

