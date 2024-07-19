Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 3.4 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

