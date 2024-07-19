Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.30. 292,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 467,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

