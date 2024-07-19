Susquehanna Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $2.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Raymond James cut Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.75.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $69,621,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

