Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.91.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 98.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,920 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

