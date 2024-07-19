Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.
