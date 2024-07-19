Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $44,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $73.75. 309,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,677. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

