T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,680 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after buying an additional 306,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

