Taiko Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Taiko has a market cap of $709.97 million and approximately $26.97 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00003692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,949,310 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/."

