TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp
In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of USB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 5,515,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
