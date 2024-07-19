TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,337,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,805,000. Finally, Spider Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,572,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $168.18. 3,522,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $172.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

