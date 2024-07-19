TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

