TD Asset Management Inc Buys 671,995 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,578,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,995 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $72,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.73. 35,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,816. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

