TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $80,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. The company had a trading volume of 325,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

