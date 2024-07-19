TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,949 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.96% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $75,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,571,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 976,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after buying an additional 261,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,799.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 253,334 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DSGX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 32,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,065. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

