TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 280,145 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 216.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.13% of Fabrinet worth $77,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 159.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 97,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,887. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

