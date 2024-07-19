TD Cowen Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $210.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $251.77 billion, a PE ratio of 229.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

