TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

SNX opened at $117.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $79,506,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.