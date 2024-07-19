TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, hitting $150.69. 4,178,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,686. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

