Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

