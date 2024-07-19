Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.08 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

