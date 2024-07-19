Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.88

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.88 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 392249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of C$157.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.12). Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of C$17.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.010044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

