Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

