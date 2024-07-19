Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.94. 410,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 983,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Specifically, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 159,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.