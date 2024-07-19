Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.94. 410,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 983,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Specifically, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Stories

