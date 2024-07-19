TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.36 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $114.76 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00042086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,598,879 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,589,147 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.