Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. 3,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
