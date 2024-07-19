TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

TFI International stock opened at $153.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

