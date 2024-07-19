The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $136.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $142.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Ensign Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Ensign Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

