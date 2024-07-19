The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.36. 2,428,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,354. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.45 and a 200-day moving average of $352.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.58.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

