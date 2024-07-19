The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $808.35 million, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,578,000. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 679.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

