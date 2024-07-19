THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:THO opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

