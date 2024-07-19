Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 7,699,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 26,037,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tilray by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tilray by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,242,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

