Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $137.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

