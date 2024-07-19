Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TOL opened at $131.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

