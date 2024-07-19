Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.33.

Topaz Energy Trading

TSE TPZ opened at C$24.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.72.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

