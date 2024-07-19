TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $529.00 to $555.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $461.89.

TopBuild stock opened at $448.80 on Monday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $470.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

