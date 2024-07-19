Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 92,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

