Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 98.45% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Townsquare Media news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.