Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.22. The company had a trading volume of 306,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.21. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

