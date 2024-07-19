Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.72.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $95.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 239.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.